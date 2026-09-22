US Senator Urges ICC Member States to Sanction Trump and Rubio Over Pressure on War Crimes Court

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to impose sanctions on President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the administration’s campaign against the Hague-based tribunal and its investigations into alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Van Hollen made the remarks in a post on X on Monday, saying that if European countries and other ICC member states “have any self-respect,” they should sanction Trump and Rubio for attempting to obstruct the court’s investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza.

The Democratic senator’s comments came after reports that the Trump administration is preparing sweeping financial sanctions against the ICC, expanding previous measures that targeted individual judges and prosecutors. According to Reuters, the proposed sanctions would target the court as an institution, potentially restricting transactions with the ICC, limiting access to the U.S.-dominated financial system, and affecting nearly 900 employees and affiliated organizations.

The planned measures represent a significant escalation in Washington’s longstanding opposition to the ICC, which the United States has never joined. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the court as a threat to U.S. sovereignty and has urged other countries to isolate the tribunal after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials and previously investigated alleged crimes involving U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations, while the United States argues the court lacks jurisdiction over Israeli officials because Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute.

The Trump administration has already sanctioned several ICC officials, including ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, freezing any assets they hold under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibiting transactions involving the U.S. financial system. The ICC has condemned the sanctions, saying they undermine judicial independence and the international rule of law.

European governments have expressed support for the ICC’s continued operations, while officials in the Netherlands, where the court is headquartered, have been preparing contingency measures to help the tribunal continue functioning if broader U.S. sanctions are imposed.