US Senator Urges Congress to Cut Funding for Iran War

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on Congress to cut funding for the war in Iran, criticizing President Donald Trump over reported plans to expand the U.S. military presence in the Middle East.

Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, said in a post on X that Trump was “sending up to another 10,000 troops” to what he described as the president’s “illegal war of choice in Iran.” He also accused the administration of continuing to withhold information about U.S. military casualties and urged Congress to intervene by cutting off funding.

The senator’s comments followed reports that the Pentagon is preparing to deploy a third U.S. aircraft carrier strike group and an additional Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deployments could involve about 9,000 to 10,000 additional U.S. personnel, including sailors and Marines.

The reported buildup includes the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, which are expected to join other U.S. naval forces already operating in or moving toward the region. The deployment would give U.S. commanders additional military options as tensions with Iran remain high.

Van Hollen’s remarks also came after Trump indicated that he could resume major military operations against Iran. The president has reportedly discussed renewed strikes following the November midterm elections, although the timing and scope of any potential operation remain uncertain.

The latest military movements would increase the number of U.S. forces and major naval assets in the region. The Associated Press reported that the additional deployment could bring another roughly 9,000 U.S. personnel to the Middle East, while the broader U.S. presence in the region continues to expand amid tensions with Tehran.

Van Hollen has been a prominent congressional critic of the U.S. military campaign against Iran. His call to cut funding reflects a broader debate in Congress over the administration’s authority to conduct military operations without further congressional authorization.