The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., one of the United States’ most recognizable national monuments. Photo: National Park Service / Public Domain.

The United States Senate has unanimously adopted a resolution supporting October 30 as the International Day of Political Prisoners, according to Damon Wilson, president and chief executive of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), who announced the vote on Wednesday. The vote had not yet appeared in the official congressional record at the time of publication.

Wilson credited Senators Roger Wicker, Jeanne Shaheen and Sheldon Whitehouse, who introduced the measure as S.Res.472 on October 29, 2025. Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, is the ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

In a post on LinkedIn, Wilson described the vote as “a powerful bipartisan statement of American solidarity.” He also thanked Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza. Kara-Murza was serving a 25-year treason sentence in Russia when he was freed in a US-Russia prisoner exchange on August 1, 2024.

The resolution estimates that about one million people are held as political prisoners worldwide, among them journalists, academics, opposition activists, dissidents, anti-war campaigners and human rights defenders. It cites Belarus, China, Cuba, Egypt, Iran, Myanmar, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela as examples of governments that systematically imprison independent voices.

The text condemns all forms of political repression. It backs US efforts to hold responsible regimes accountable and to win releases through bilateral and multilateral negotiations, and it notes that US diplomacy freed several dozen political prisoners from Belarus, Russia and Venezuela in 2024 and 2025. As a simple Senate resolution, it is non-binding and does not need House approval or the President’s signature.

Afghanistan absent from the list

The resolution does not name Afghanistan. Between July and September 2026, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) recorded at least 443 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention involving personnel of the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

Journalists have been a frequent target. A joint UN report counted 256 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention of journalists and media workers between August 2021 and September 2024. In May this year, UNAMA expressed serious concern over the detention of at least three journalists and asked the Taliban to clarify the legal basis for their arrests. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has accused UNAMA of spreading propaganda about Afghanistan.

Origins of the International Day of Political Prisoners

NED co-hosted this year’s October 30 ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington with Freedom House and the October 30 Coalition. Participants read aloud the names of political prisoners from around the world.

The date traces back to October 30, 1974. That day, Soviet dissidents Kronid Lyubarsky and Oleksii Murzhenko, held in a Mordovia prison camp, joined other inmates in a one-day hunger strike demanding recognition as political prisoners. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe already marks the day. A companion resolution, H.Res.843, was introduced in the US House of Representatives on October 31, 2025.