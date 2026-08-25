US Says 40 Humanitarian Aid Ships Allowed Through Iran Blockade

The U.S. military has allowed more than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through its naval blockade of Iran, while 71 commercial ships have been forced to change course, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

CENTCOM said its forces had also disabled three vessels and boarded two others to enforce the blockade. The figures cover operations through Aug. 24.

The U.S. blockade has sharply disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. Preliminary shipping data showed commodity-vessel traffic through the strait falling to its lowest level since May 7, with only one commodity vessel recorded crossing on Monday.

CENTCOM’s latest figures indicate that Washington is continuing to distinguish between commercial shipping and vessels carrying humanitarian assistance, allowing aid shipments to pass while enforcing restrictions on other traffic.

The maritime measures come as the Trump administration has intensified economic pressure on Tehran. Washington has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Iran as tensions remain high following the collapse of an earlier U.S.-Iran agreement and continued disputes over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The developments have raised concerns over the impact of restrictions on international shipping and energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz previously handled a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making continued disruption a major concern for energy markets.