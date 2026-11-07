The United States has imposed sanctions on eight Canadian financial services companies accused of helping Iran bypass US sanctions by facilitating transactions with blacklisted Iranian entities and transferring funds through digital assets.

Reuters reported on Saturday, November 7, that the US Treasury Department announced the measures on Friday, November 6, targeting businesses operating in Ontario and British Columbia. The sanctions are part of Washington’s broader campaign to restrict Iran’s access to international financial networks and disrupt channels used to move money across borders.

The Treasury said the companies facilitated currency exchanges involving Iranian rials and other currencies, including conversions into digital assets to enable international transactions. Some allegedly conducted business with sanctioned Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallet addresses linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The eight designated businesses are Diverse Trade Inc, operating as Million Exchange; 1380079 BC Limited, known as Amin Exchange; Top PC Technician Inc; NIA Nations Currency Ltd; 2397639 Ontario Ltd, operating as Farah Exchange; CCC Inc; B Galaxy Inc, operating as Cryptoyal; and Darvish Exchange.

Under the sanctions, any assets belonging to the companies within US jurisdiction are frozen, while US individuals and entities are prohibited from conducting transactions with them. The measures effectively cut the businesses off from the US dollar-based financial system.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would pursue Iranian financial networks wherever they operate, warning that Canada must not become a safe haven for businesses accused of helping Tehran evade sanctions.

The Treasury also alleged that several of the designated companies had handled funds linked to Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder accused of running an international drug trafficking network. US authorities said businesses in the Toronto and Vancouver areas were used to convert drug proceeds into digital assets and transfer them abroad.

The measures were coordinated with Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a separate action, FinCEN moved to restrict US financial institutions from processing transactions involving MEXC Global, a Seychelles-incorporated cryptocurrency exchange. The agency alleged that the platform facilitated at least $16 billion in illicit transactions linked to Iran, North Korea, Russia and other sanctioned actors.

The latest measures come as the Trump administration intensifies economic pressure on Tehran, targeting not only Iranian companies but also foreign financial networks accused of facilitating sanctions evasion.