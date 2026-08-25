US Removes Syria From State Sponsors of Terrorism List After 47 Years

The United States has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, ending a 47-year designation that Washington says had become a major obstacle to private investment and Syria’s reintegration into the global economy.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the decision reflected positive steps by Syria’s transitional government to distance the country from international terrorism. The move marks a significant shift in Washington’s policy toward Syria following the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

The decision is expected to ease some restrictions affecting Syria’s access to international finance and investment. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said greater investment could help support Syria’s economic and political stabilization, while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani described the decision as a historic step toward ending the country’s international isolation.

President Donald Trump’s administration has increasingly engaged with Syria’s new leadership under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, despite his past as a senior figure in an al-Qaeda-linked organization. Washington had previously offered a reward for information leading to his capture when he was associated with the group.

Al-Sharaa led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist group that spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad. HTS was previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra and had been formally affiliated with al-Qaeda before announcing a break with the organization in 2016.

The U.S. decision to remove Syria from the terrorism list is separate from Washington’s designation of individual groups and sanctions, meaning other restrictions on Syria and Syrian officials may remain in place. The move therefore does not represent an immediate end to all U.S. sanctions or economic restrictions.

The shift comes as Syria’s new authorities seek to rebuild an economy devastated by more than a decade of war, sanctions and displacement. The United States and other Western governments have increasingly linked further economic engagement to political stability, counterterrorism commitments and the protection of minorities and human rights.

Washington is also seeking greater influence in post-Assad Syria as the country attempts to rebuild its institutions and establish new regional and international partnerships. The change in U.S. policy could encourage international companies and investors to reassess opportunities in Syria, although significant security, political and economic risks remain.

With Syria’s removal, the United States’ state sponsors of terrorism list now includes Cuba, Iran and North Korea. Countries on the list face restrictions involving U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and financial relations.