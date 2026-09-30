US Reiterates $15 Million Reward for Information on IRGC Financial Networks

The United States has reiterated a reward of up to $15 million for information that could help disrupt the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its branches, as Washington expands economic pressure on Tehran.

U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the Rewards for Justice program is seeking information that could help disrupt the financial networks supporting the IRGC. The reward offer covers information that could help sever financial channels and other mechanisms used by the organization, according to the State Department.

The announcement came alongside new U.S. sanctions targeting eight entities and five individuals over what Washington described as roles in procuring and proliferating weapons and weapons components for Iran, in violation of restored United Nations restrictions.

Pigott said the United States would continue working with international partners to disrupt Iran’s weapons-procurement and proliferation networks and restrict the country’s access to goods, technology, financing and services that Washington says support its military and weapons programs.

The State Department said the latest measures are part of Operation Economic Outcast, a broader U.S. campaign aimed at restricting Iran’s access to resources connected to its nuclear, missile and conventional-arms programs. Washington said it has imposed dozens of sanctions on Iran-linked procurement networks since September 2025.

The $15 million reward is part of the U.S. Rewards for Justice program and was previously announced as a mechanism for obtaining information capable of disrupting the IRGC’s financial operations. U.S. officials have continued to highlight the offer alongside sanctions and other economic measures targeting Iran.

The latest U.S. actions come as Washington continues efforts to restrict Iran’s access to international financial channels, military technology and procurement networks. Separately, the U.S. Treasury has imposed additional sanctions on individuals and entities accused of helping Iran acquire weapons and related components.