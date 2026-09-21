US Proposes AI Security Hotline With China Ahead of Trump-Xi Summit

The United States has proposed creating a joint mechanism with China to notify each other about artificial intelligence incidents that could pose national security risks, as Washington and Beijing seek to establish safeguards for the world’s two leading AI powers ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The proposal was presented during high-level economic talks in New York between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The discussions also focused on tariffs, critical minerals and preparations for the Trump-Xi meeting in Washington later this week.

Bessent said the proposed mechanism would create a dedicated US-China AI dialogue and include a notification system for AI-related incidents that rise to the level of national security threats. He said greater transparency between the world’s two largest AI powers is essential for addressing “common goals and common threats” associated with rapidly advancing technology.

The initiative is intended to function as an AI-era communication channel between Washington and Beijing, allowing both governments to quickly exchange information about serious AI incidents, including potential cyberattacks, misuse of advanced AI systems or other events that could threaten national security.

China has not publicly endorsed the proposal. State news agency Xinhua said the two sides held “frank, in-depth and constructive” discussions on economic and trade issues, including artificial intelligence, but did not announce any agreement on the notification mechanism.

The AI proposal comes amid intensifying technological competition between the United States and China over advanced AI models, semiconductors and critical computing infrastructure. Despite that rivalry, officials from both countries have acknowledged the need for limited cooperation on AI safety and crisis communication.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said export controls on advanced AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment were not part of the proposed AI discussions. Those restrictions remain one of the most contentious issues in the broader US-China technology rivalry.

Tariff talks advance before summit

The two sides also agreed to operationalize a “Board of Trade,” a framework first discussed during Trump’s visit to China in May, to identify non-strategic goods that could qualify for lower tariffs under the current trade truce.

Greer said the discussions involve a relatively limited group of non-sensitive products, including consumer goods from China and US exports such as agricultural products, energy and medical equipment. No final list of products has been announced.

However, major disputes remain unresolved, including China’s supply of rare-earth magnets and other critical minerals used in US manufacturing and technology industries, as well as Beijing’s previous commitments to increase purchases of American agricultural products and Boeing aircraft.

Chinese officials said Vice Premier He Lifeng was leading a delegation of Chinese companies to the United States for continued economic consultations before the leaders’ summit, signaling that negotiations will continue despite persistent disagreements over trade and technology.

The Trump-Xi summit is expected to address artificial intelligence, trade, critical minerals and broader geopolitical tensions as the current US-China trade truce approaches its scheduled expiration in November.