US Prepares Plans to Use ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Against Iran, Reports Say

The White House and Pentagon have prepared contingency plans for using the US military’s largest non-nuclear bomb against targets in Iran if President Donald Trump orders renewed military operations, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The weapon, officially designated the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), is known as the “Mother of All Bombs.” The plans reportedly include potential strikes against Iranian military sites, energy infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities. No final decision to deploy the weapon has been announced.

A Pentagon official told CBS News that the department prepares for a wide range of operational scenarios to carry out presidential and defense leadership directives. A White House spokesperson declined to comment on specific military plans, saying Trump was keeping all options available to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The MOAB weighs more than 30,000 pounds, or about 13.6 tonnes, and is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal, according to CBS News. The weapon was used for the first time in combat in 2017, when US forces dropped it on an Islamic State cave complex in Afghanistan.

However, military analysts have questioned whether the bomb would be effective against deeply buried and heavily fortified facilities in Iran. Unlike specialised bunker-busting weapons, the MOAB is designed primarily to produce a powerful blast over a wide area rather than penetrate deep underground structures. Its possible use would therefore represent a significant escalation without guaranteeing the destruction of such facilities.

The reported planning comes amid uncertainty over the future of the US-Iran conflict. Trump has recently referred to conversations with Tehran while also warning that military action could resume if negotiations fail to produce an acceptable agreement. The administration has not publicly confirmed that the MOAB will be used.

Any renewed strikes could intensify regional tensions and raise further concerns over civilian safety, Iranian retaliation and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. For now, the reported MOAB option remains part of contingency planning rather than a confirmed military operation.