Pakistan Arrests US Postal Fraud Suspect

Pakistani authorities have arrested a 33-year-old man accused of running an online counterfeit postage operation that allegedly caused more than $126 million in losses to the US Postal Service, according to Pakistan’s cybercrime investigation agency.

Faheem Akram, a resident of Khanewal in Punjab province, was arrested on Tuesday, October 20, following a weeks-long investigation involving raids across several parts of Pakistan, the Associated Press reported. Atif Ameer, a senior official with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), announced the arrest.

The US Department of Justice said on September 28 that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida had indicted Akram over the alleged operation of LabelsBank.com, an unauthorised website that sold counterfeit US postage labels.

According to US prosecutors, the website sold more than 5.1 million counterfeit shipping labels to over 5,200 customers. The labels typically cost about $2 each, regardless of a package’s weight, size or destination, allowing customers to ship items at prices far below legitimate postal rates.

Prosecutors estimate that the scheme caused more than $126 million in losses to the US Postal Service. The figure represents alleged lost revenue and shipping costs, rather than the website’s sales revenue.

Ameer said investigators believed the operation ran from August 2023 through September 2026. They identified 16 bank accounts allegedly used in connection with the business, including accounts held by Akram and members of his family, according to Pakistani media reports.

The investigation also examined the financial channels used to receive and move money linked to the alleged operation. Pakistani authorities have not publicly established that every account holder knew about or participated in the alleged scheme.

The US indictment charges Akram with conspiracy to defraud the United States and make or sell counterfeit postage, five counts of making and selling counterfeit postage labels, and four counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy and counterfeit-postage counts and up to 20 years on each wire-fraud count, according to the Justice Department.

The website’s domain was seized and shut down under a court order, US prosecutors said. It remains unclear whether Akram will be extradited to the United States or face proceedings in Pakistan. An indictment contains allegations, and the charges have not been proven in court.