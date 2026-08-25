US Plans to Revoke Up to 200,000 Visas From Asylum Seekers

The Trump administration is preparing to revoke the business and tourism visas of as many as 200,000 foreign nationals who have applied for or are seeking asylum in the United States, a move that could become the largest single mass visa revocation in U.S. history, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and two U.S. officials.

The State Department is expected to begin announcing the revocations in the coming weeks. The measure would target B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to people who entered the United States as short-term visitors and later filed, or are currently filing, asylum claims. The process will be carried out in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the administration is working with DHS to identify and revoke visas held by people who entered the country as temporary visitors but later sought asylum to remain in the United States permanently. The department has not confirmed that exactly 200,000 visas will be revoked, saying the number could change as the review proceeds.

B1 visas are generally issued for business travel, while B2 visas cover tourism, family visits and medical treatment. The planned action would not necessarily result in the immediate deportation of people whose asylum cases are pending. According to U.S. officials cited by AP, many would retain another form of immigration status while losing their ability to remain in the country under a business or tourist visa.

The move is part of a broader immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump. The administration has increased scrutiny of visa applicants, including requests for additional personal and social-media information, imposed financial bond requirements for some applicants and expanded restrictions on visa issuance.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau defended the policy, arguing that the asylum system has been used by some people to circumvent immigration rules. The administration has also said it is targeting what it considers fraudulent or frivolous asylum claims.

The State Department said it has revoked more than 175,000 visas over the past 18 months. Those cancellations have included people convicted of or accused of crimes ranging from drunken driving to rape and robbery, as well as some individuals who publicly criticized U.S. policies, particularly its policies in the Middle East.

The planned mass revocation is likely to face legal challenges. The administration’s broader immigration measures have already encountered opposition in federal courts, including recent rulings limiting some of its visa restrictions.

The scale of the proposed action underscores the administration’s broader effort to tighten both legal and humanitarian immigration pathways while placing greater emphasis on enforcement, visa screening and restrictions on the use of temporary visas by people seeking permanent protection in the United States.