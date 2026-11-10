Signage at the entrance to RAF Mildenhall, a US Air Force base in Suffolk, England. (Photo: Reuters)

The United States has relocated military aircraft from a second airbase in Britain following a reported threat linked to Iran, raising security concerns at American military installations in the country amid the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, two US aerial refuelling tankers operating from RAF Mildenhall in eastern England were diverted to Germany early on Monday, November 9. Several additional aircraft were subsequently moved to Germany and other locations.

Sky News, citing flight-tracking data, reported that nine US KC-135 refuelling tankers and three Osprey transport aircraft left RAF Mildenhall on Monday. Most of the tankers were relocated to bases in Germany and Spain, while the three Ospreys moved to nearby RAF Lakenheath.

The precise nature of the reported threat remains unclear, with US officials still assessing whether it was imminent or more general, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report also said security at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath had been raised to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, the second-highest security level in the US Department of Defense’s protection system. The designation is used when intelligence indicates that a terrorist attack is likely.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the government did not routinely comment on the military activities of other countries, adding that aircraft and other military assets regularly move between locations for operational reasons.

A US Air Force spokesperson similarly said American aircraft rotate between installations and operating locations for various reasons but did not provide details about the specific movements.

The latest relocation follows a separate security incident at RAF Fairford in southwest England in September, when five British men were arrested near the base. Two other men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence, according to Reuters.

Following that incident, the United States withdrew B-1B Lancer strategic bombers from Fairford on security grounds. The base had previously been used by American bombers to launch attacks against Iran.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in October that the activity near Fairford was likely to have been coordinated in Iran. However, Tehran’s ambassador to Britain denied Iranian involvement in any plot against the base. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had previously warned that British bases used to launch attacks against Iran could be considered legitimate targets.

The latest movements highlight growing security concerns surrounding US military facilities in Britain as the conflict with Iran continues. However, neither Washington nor London has publicly confirmed the specific nature of the reported threat against RAF Mildenhall.