US Military Aircraft Damaged in Iranian Missile Strike on Jordan Base, Report Says

U.S. military aircraft were damaged during Iran’s missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan earlier this week, according to a report by CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, citing U.S. officials.

The reported damage marks the first publicly disclosed impact on U.S. military aircraft during the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran, although officials said the losses were limited and no American personnel were killed in the attack.

According to the report, an A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, commonly known as the “Warthog,” was struck during the overnight attack and lost one of its wings. The aircraft was reportedly left severely damaged.

The report also said that about eight F-15 fighter jets sustained minor damage from the Iranian strike. U.S. officials said the aircraft were repaired and returned to operational service shortly afterward.

The revelations came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles at the U.S. base in Jordan as part of its retaliation against recent American military operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

Jordanian authorities previously said the country’s air defenses intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles fired toward Jordan during the attack, while the remaining two landed in uninhabited areas without causing civilian casualties.

At the time, the Pentagon said all U.S. personnel stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base were accounted for and no fatalities had been reported. U.S. officials acknowledged only minimal equipment damage, without providing details about affected aircraft.

American officials have since warned that some service members stationed at the base could later experience traumatic brain injuries (TBI) caused by nearby explosions, even in the absence of visible physical wounds.

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, also known as Al Azraq Air Base, is located about 100 kilometers northeast of Amman and serves as one of the United States’ most important operational hubs in the Middle East. The installation hosts F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, A-10 attack aircraft, drones and other U.S. military assets supporting operations across the region.

The base has become increasingly significant during the conflict between the United States and Iran, providing air operations, intelligence and logistics support for American forces in the Middle East.

Iran has repeatedly claimed its missile strikes have inflicted heavy damage on U.S. aircraft, hangars and infrastructure at the Jordanian base. U.S. and Jordanian officials have consistently disputed those claims, saying most incoming missiles were intercepted and that damage to military equipment was limited.

The latest disclosures nevertheless underscore the growing risks facing U.S. military installations in the region as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continues to expand across multiple Middle Eastern countries.