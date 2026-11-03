US midterm elections, Donald Trump, US Congress, Republicans, Democrats, US Senate, US House of Representatives, Michigan Senate race.

Americans are voting on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, shape the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term and test public support for his administration.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats are being contested. Voters are also choosing governors in 36 states, alongside candidates for state legislatures and other local offices.

The elections, held halfway through a four-year presidential term, will decide whether Republicans can maintain their narrow majorities in both chambers or Democrats can regain control of at least one.

The balance of power in Congress

Congress consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans currently control both chambers, but their majorities are narrow.

In the House, Republicans hold 218 seats, compared with 214 for Democrats. One independent member caucuses with Republicans, while two seats are vacant. The closely divided chamber means that a small number of election results could change its balance of power.

In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. Two independent senators caucus with Democrats, giving the Democratic side 47 votes.

Democrats are seeking to gain control of both chambers, although the Senate presents a more difficult challenge because only 35 seats are being contested and the outcome depends heavily on individual state races.

The House is considered more favourable territory for Democrats. However, national polling does not necessarily predict the result in individual districts or states, where local candidates and turnout can play a decisive role.

What the latest polls show

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between October 29 and November 2 found that 52% of likely voters supported or leaned towards Democratic candidates in their congressional districts, compared with 44% who favoured Republicans.

Among registered voters, the same survey found a 46% to 38% Democratic advantage on the generic congressional ballot. These figures measure different groups of voters and should not be treated as identical results.

The poll also put Trump’s job approval rating at 32%, close to his lowest recorded level of 31%.

The president remains a major factor in the election despite not being on the ballot. Half of independent registered voters said their congressional vote was intended to oppose Trump, while 13% said it was a vote in his support. Another 33% said he was not a factor in their decision.

The cost of living has emerged as one of the most important issues for voters. Some 78% of respondents said rising living costs were either very important or the most important factor in their voting decision. Asked which party was better equipped to address the issue, 43% chose Democrats and 32% chose Republicans.

The survey also found greater enthusiasm among Democratic voters: 49% said they were very enthusiastic about voting, compared with 33% of Republicans.

The poll involved 1,765 US adults and was conducted online through Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel. Reuters reported a margin of sampling error of approximately two percentage points for the overall survey.

Why control of Congress matters

The party controlling Congress has considerable influence over legislation, government spending, congressional investigations and oversight of the executive branch.

If Republicans retain control of both chambers, Trump is likely to face fewer obstacles in advancing his legislative priorities. Republican leaders would also continue to control key committees and the congressional agenda.

A Democratic majority in the House, however, would give the party control of committee leadership and greater authority to investigate the administration. Committees could examine government policies, public spending, immigration enforcement and decisions made by the White House, and could summon officials to testify.

Control of the Senate is also important because the chamber confirms presidential appointments, including cabinet members, ambassadors and federal judges. A change in its majority could make it more difficult for Trump to secure confirmation of his nominees.

However, a Democratic victory in either chamber would not remove Trump from office or end his executive powers. The president would remain in office, retain authority over the executive branch and continue to hold the power to veto legislation passed by Congress.

A political test ahead of 2028

Midterm elections are widely seen as a referendum on the sitting president and often result in losses for the party holding the White House.

For Trump, the vote is an important test of public confidence in his leadership, particularly as voters express concern about living costs and other economic issues.

A Republican victory would strengthen his position in the final two years of his presidency. Democratic gains, meanwhile, could lead to greater congressional scrutiny, legislative deadlock and a more difficult path for the administration’s policy agenda.

The results could also influence the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election, shaping both parties’ strategies and the candidates who emerge as potential contenders.