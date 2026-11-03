An aerial view of Qeshm Island in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States carried out limited strikes on military sites on Qeshm Island, officials said, amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials told NewsNation that American forces targeted radar systems and missile launchers on the Iranian island in operations described as defensive. The strikes were reportedly conducted on a small scale and kept largely undisclosed to avoid signalling a return to major military operations.

Reuters also reported on Tuesday, citing US officials, that Washington had carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island. One official said the action was intended to counter Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets. Fox News separately reported that the strikes followed Iran firing at a US aircraft.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported several explosions on Qeshm Island on Monday. Local reports described blasts in the area, but Iranian media did not immediately provide details about the cause, the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The island, located near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, occupies a strategically important position along one of the world’s busiest routes for oil and gas shipments. The Wall Street Journal, said Qeshm is also home to military infrastructure, including an underground missile facility and a naval base.

The reported strikes come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran over security in the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of renewed military confrontation. US officials have described the recent operations as limited actions rather than the beginning of a broader campaign.

US President Donald Trump has recently played down the prospect of renewed large-scale fighting, while administration officials have indicated that military options remain under consideration. The latest operation therefore highlights the contrast between Washington’s public statements about avoiding a wider conflict and its reported military actions in the region.

Iranian officials have warned that any renewed major attack would prompt a response, raising concerns that further military action could escalate tensions across the Gulf.