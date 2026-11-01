US Congress members Troy Carter and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who criticised the Trump administration’s reported plan to deport Afghan immigrants detained in Louisiana.

Two Democratic lawmakers have criticised the Trump administration’s plan to deport more than 150 Afghans through Pakistan to Afghanistan, warning that their return could put lives at risk.

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter called the proposed removals shameful and cruel, saying Afghan families who worked alongside US forces during the 20-year war should be protected rather than sent back to face possible retaliation.

In a statement on Sunday, Carter said the deportation of Afghan families from his state was deeply disturbing and warned that those returned could face revenge or even death.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove also accused President Donald Trump of repeatedly breaking US commitments to Afghans who served alongside American troops. She said abandoning those allies would undermine trust in future US partnerships and should not be treated as a partisan issue.

The criticism follows reports by The New York Times that the administration plans to deport more than 150 Afghan immigrants detained in Louisiana. The group is expected to be flown to Pakistan, where they could then be sent across the border to Afghanistan. The first flight could leave as early as Monday, November 2.

The Associated Press reported that court documents confirm plans to transfer Afghan detainees from Louisiana to Pakistan, with onward transport to Afghanistan. The Department of Homeland Security said it does not comment on future removal operations, citing operational security.

The New York Times reported that those facing removal may include relatives of Afghans who assisted the US military and at least one gay man. Refugee advocates warn that some could face persecution or retaliation under Taliban rule. It remains unclear whether those designated for deportation have legal protections against removal to Afghanistan.

The United States does not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities. Routing the removals through Pakistan would allow the administration to transfer the detainees despite the lack of direct arrangements with Afghanistan, according to the reports.