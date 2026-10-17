US Lawmaker Calls Netanyahu a “Liar” After Israeli Settlers Beat American Photographer

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “liar” and demanded an end to American aid supporting Israeli settler activity following an attack on The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine in the occupied West Bank.

Khanna criticized what he described as the impunity enjoyed by Israeli settlers after Levine was beaten while covering Palestinian farmers harvesting olives near Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday. He called for U.S. assistance used to finance settler activity to be cut off.

“Netanyahu, you are a liar with the blood of Palestinian children on your hands,” Khanna said, according to the report.

Levine, a veteran American photojournalist, was wearing a protective vest clearly marked “PRESS” when dozens of masked settlers attacked Palestinian villagers and journalists. Witnesses said she was knocked to the ground, kicked repeatedly and stripped of her cameras and phone. She was taken to a hospital in Ramallah with serious injuries, including a broken rib and fractured vertebrae, according to The Washington Post.

The assault occurred amid a broader wave of attacks on Palestinian communities during the annual olive harvest. Reports described settlers throwing stones, setting olive trees and vehicles on fire, and assaulting farmers in several West Bank villages. The violence has raised renewed concerns about the safety of Palestinians and journalists documenting attacks in the occupied territory.

Khanna’s comments followed condemnation from U.S. officials and media organizations. The Washington Post called for a thorough investigation and accountability, while the Committee to Protect Journalists expressed alarm over the attack. Israeli authorities said the incident was under investigation, although Netanyahu’s office initially said questions remained about the circumstances and responsibility.

The incident has also renewed scrutiny of the response of Israeli security forces. Witnesses told journalists that soldiers were present during the assault but did not intervene to stop the settlers. The circumstances of the military’s response remain part of the wider controversy surrounding the incident.

Settler violence has increased during the olive harvest, a vital source of income for Palestinian families. The Israeli rights group Yesh Din has documented at least 170 attacks since September 27, according to Reuters.

Khanna’s call to cut U.S. aid adds to broader debate in Washington over American support for Israel and accountability for violence against Palestinians. The attack on Levine has intensified calls for an investigation and for authorities to ensure that journalists and civilians can carry out their work and daily activities without intimidation or assault.