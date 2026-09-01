US Judge Orders Force-Feeding of Afghan Detainee Rahmanullah Lakanwal

A US federal judge has ordered that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national accused of killing a US National Guard soldier and seriously wounding another, be force-fed and provided medical treatment after months of a hunger strike in federal custody.

According to US court documents, Lakanwal has been on a prolonged hunger strike for several months while in detention and has at times also refused to drink water, raising serious concerns about his health.

US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that prison authorities may provide involuntary nutrition, hydration and medical care to preserve Lakanwal’s life and prevent further deterioration of his condition. The order authorizes force-feeding until he voluntarily resumes eating and drinking, accepts medical treatment, and is no longer considered to be in immediate danger. The order remains in effect until October 28.

The US Department of Justice previously said Lakanwal was transferred to a hospital on July 9 after his condition became critical because he had refused food since June. Prosecutors argued that continued refusal of food and water posed a life-threatening risk.

Lakanwal is accused of carrying out a shooting near the White House in November last year, in which Sarah Bextrom, a member of the US National Guard, was killed and another soldier, Andrew Wolf, was seriously injured. Prosecutors also accuse him of attempting to kill two additional service members who intervened during the attack.

Lakanwal has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies the allegations against him.

He faces more than 10 federal charges, including murder, attempted murder, and firearms-related offenses. The Justice Department is also considering whether to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

The case remains pending in federal court, and no trial verdict has been issued.