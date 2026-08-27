US Judge Delays Trial of Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Until 2028

A US military judge has postponed the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, and three co-defendants until June 2028, extending one of the longest-running legal cases linked to the attacks.

According to Axios, military judge Michael Scherama on Wednesday set June 5, 2028 as the tentative start date for the trial before a military commission at the US detention facility in Guantanamo Bay.

The trial had previously been scheduled to begin in January 2027, but Scherama ruled that timeline was not realistic because of the case’s legal and procedural complexities.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will be tried alongside Walid bin Attash, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, all of whom have been held at Guantanamo Bay for years on charges related to planning and supporting the September 11 attacks.

The decision means the trial would begin nearly 27 years after the attacks and about 20 years after the defendants were first formally charged in 2008.

The case has been delayed repeatedly because of disputes over evidence, the admissibility of statements obtained during CIA interrogations, and other procedural challenges before the military commissions.

Plea agreements that could have spared Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants from the death penalty were overturned by a federal appeals court in July 2025. The US Supreme Court is now considering whether to review that decision.

Military prosecutors had pushed for the January 2027 trial date, arguing the case was ready to proceed. Judge Scherama rejected that schedule and ordered additional time before the trial begins.

The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people after hijacked commercial airplanes struck the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon near Washington, and a field in Pennsylvania after passengers resisted the hijackers.

The Guantanamo case remains one of the most significant and longest-running terrorism prosecutions in US history, with key legal issues still unresolved before the trial can proceed.