Afghan refugees.

A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Afghan nationals to Afghanistan or Pakistan, delaying a planned removal operation involving more than 150 people.

ABC News reported that US District Judge Valerie Caproni issued the temporary order on Tuesday, November 3, after government lawyers told the court that no chartered or commercial flights to deport Afghans to either country were planned or confirmed through the end of the week. The order remains in effect until Saturday, November 7.

The deportations had reportedly been planned through Pakistan because the United States has no formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. Under the proposed arrangement, Afghan detainees would first be flown from the United States to Pakistan and then transported overland to Afghanistan.

The plan raised concerns among lawyers and refugee advocacy groups, who warned that some of those facing removal could face persecution or retaliation in Afghanistan, particularly people who had worked with US forces or whose relatives had supported the American military mission.

According to ABC News, some Afghan detainees were being held in immigration detention facilities in Louisiana. A US Justice Department court filing had indicated that dozens could be deported, while earlier reports put the expected number at more than 150.

The advocacy group AfghanEvac welcomed the court’s decision but described it as a temporary reprieve rather than a lasting solution. Its president, Shawn VanDiver, said veterans, advocates, lawmakers and members of the public had helped challenge the planned flights.

The ruling came after 66 members of Congress urged the administration to stop the deportations. Afghan authorities had also expressed concern over reports of the planned transfers and called for the rights and dignity of Afghan nationals to be respected.