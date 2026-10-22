US and Israel Consider Renewed Strikes on Iran.

The United States and Israel are preparing plans for renewed strikes on Iran, with potential targets including nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and missile capabilities.

The United States and Israel have developed plans for renewed strikes on Iran after elections, even as President Donald Trump remains undecided.

According to a report published by The New York Times on Wednesday, October 21, the two militaries have drawn up options for a short, intensive campaign targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone capabilities.

US and Israeli forces have also stepped up military exercises, including flights over Iraq to practise strike manoeuvres. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to discuss potential new attacks, US officials told the newspaper.

However, a decision to resume military operations has not been made. Trump has repeatedly cancelled or postponed plans for renewed large-scale strikes, including an operation earlier this month when the two militaries were reportedly close to launching an attack.

The report said US military assets, including aircraft carriers, fighter jets and additional forces, were expected to be in place by early November. The timing of any potential operation could also be influenced by the US midterm elections on November 3 and Israel’s election scheduled for October 27.

Some US officials believe an intensive campaign could inflict sufficient economic damage on Iran to pressure Tehran into making concessions. Other analysts question whether further attacks would achieve that goal, noting that previous military action and economic pressure have not produced meaningful progress in nuclear negotiations.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with Washington seeking concessions over Iran’s nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian negotiators have resisted making immediate concessions on the nuclear issue, according to the report.

Iranian officials have also warned that renewed hostilities would trigger retaliation. The newspaper reported that Tehran was considering expanding potential targets beyond commercial shipping and regional energy infrastructure to include data centres and undersea internet cables. Iranian officials have warned that any new conflict would not necessarily be brief or limited.

The prospect of renewed fighting has raised concerns about further disruption to regional security and global energy markets. Earlier rounds of fighting drove up energy prices and inflation, strained US missile-interceptor supplies and increased instability across the Middle East.

A White House official told the newspaper that the administration does not comment on potential military plans, adding that Trump was keeping his options open to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The reported preparations therefore signal that military action remains under consideration, but they do not confirm that Trump has authorised new strikes. The future of the conflict will depend on decisions in Washington and developments in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.