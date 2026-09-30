US-Iran Talks Stall as Qatar Mediation Fails to Bridge Key Differences

Efforts by Qatar to broker a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran have made little progress this week, with neither side showing willingness to substantially change its position, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the negotiations.

Qatari mediators have continued shuttle diplomacy between U.S. and Iranian officials, including discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Axios, a Qatari mediator discussed a two-page compromise proposal with Araghchi aimed at addressing the two sides’ main demands: Iran’s call for an end to the U.S. naval blockade and Washington’s demand for concessions on Iran’s nuclear program.

The talks follow indirect negotiations between Araghchi and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in New York last week. Iran had proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear negotiations within seven days if Washington lifted its naval blockade, eased sanctions on Iranian oil sales and agreed to a regional ceasefire. President Donald Trump rejected the proposal.

Two regional sources told Axios that Qatar will continue its mediation efforts but has become increasingly discouraged by the positions of both Washington and Tehran. One source said there had been no significant progress in Monday’s discussions, with the two sides maintaining demands the other considers unacceptable.

Other regional mediators, including Pakistan and Egypt, have also encouraged Iran to offer concessions on its nuclear program. Iranian officials, however, have said Tehran would consider such concessions only if Washington agrees to return to the terms of a June understanding. Reuters has separately reported that Iranian officials have ruled out major nuclear concessions unless broader Iranian conditions are met, including lifting the U.S. naval blockade and easing oil sanctions.

The diplomatic deadlock comes as U.S. officials remain concerned that the conflict could return to major military operations after the November midterm elections. Axios reported that some U.S. officials believe Trump could authorize renewed large-scale military action if negotiations fail.

The United States has continued economic and military pressure on Iran while diplomatic efforts continue. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions against individuals and entities accused of supporting Iran’s military supply network, adding to the pressure on Tehran as negotiations remain unresolved.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue in the negotiations because of its importance to global energy shipments. Reuters reported that Qatari mediators are seeking an agreement that could reopen the strategic waterway, while AP reported that a potential deal would involve reopening the strait and easing U.S. restrictions in exchange for Iranian commitments on its nuclear program.