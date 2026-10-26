US President Donald Trump.

US forces in the Middle East could launch major military operations against Iran within 96 hours if President Donald Trump authorizes an attack, CNN reported, citing two US officials.

The officials said sufficient American military assets are already deployed across the region to carry out potential strikes. However, Trump has not made a final decision, and there is no confirmed timetable for a possible operation.

According to CNN, the scope of any new campaign could extend beyond limited attacks on Iranian radar systems, missile launchers and other military equipment. US Central Command and the Pentagon have reportedly developed a broader list of potential targets, including Iranian energy infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities.

One US official described the potential operation as a major effort, while other current and former officials familiar with military planning said a decision could come before the end of the year, potentially after the November 3 US midterm elections. They cautioned, however, that Trump has previously considered military action before ultimately backing away.

Pentagon Weighs Military Options

The reported preparations come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran and uncertainty over the future of the conflict.

A senior Pentagon official told CNN that the department’s role is to develop and execute military options ordered by the president. The White House declined to comment on the report.

US officials also acknowledged that Iranian forces have become more familiar with American military tactics, potentially making it more difficult for US forces to destroy all intended targets in a new campaign.

The reported target list suggests that any renewed operation could be broader than strikes designed to weaken Iran’s immediate military capabilities. Attacks on energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities would carry wider implications for regional security and could further escalate the confrontation.

Risk of Regional Retaliation

CNN also reported that US intelligence assessments indicate Iran and Yemen’s Houthi movement are taking the possibility of renewed US or Israeli attacks seriously. Sources familiar with the assessments said Iran and the Houthis could retaliate by targeting American personnel and facilities in the Middle East if a new offensive begins.

Such a response could widen the conflict and increase risks to US forces and regional partners. The potential consequences would depend on the scale of any attack, the targets selected and the nature of Iran’s response.

For now, the reported military preparations do not confirm that an attack is imminent. Any operation would require a decision from Trump, while diplomatic developments could still affect Washington’s next steps.