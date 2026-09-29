US, Iran Hold Separate Talks With Mediators in Latest Bid to End War

US and Iranian officials held separate talks with mediators on Monday as diplomatic efforts intensified to end the seven-month war and revive negotiations over a possible ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the latest discussions are expected to focus on an amended version of Iran’s seven-day proposal, which Tehran presented through mediators during last week’s UN General Assembly in New York. The proposal calls for an end to hostilities and steps toward reopening the strategically important waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was awaiting an official US response to its proposals on a ceasefire and conditions for restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. “If the Americans are seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, we have presented that solution,” Araghchi said.

Under the Iranian proposal, Washington would lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports and release frozen Iranian assets. In return, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear programme. The proposal also calls for an end to fighting on multiple regional fronts.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that American officials had been speaking with mediators but did not disclose details of the contacts. Trump has rejected Iran’s original seven-day proposal, while saying further discussions with Tehran could take place this week.

The diplomatic efforts come after previous ceasefire arrangements in April and June collapsed, while disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have affected energy markets and global shipping. Reuters reported that the waterway previously carried about a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas, making its reopening a central issue in the negotiations.