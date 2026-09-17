US Intelligence Raised Concerns Over China Access in Proposed F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia: NYT

U.S. intelligence officials have warned internally that China could gain access to sensitive American military technology if Washington proceeds with a proposed $24 billion sale of dozens of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, The New York Times reported, citing current and former U.S. officials familiar with classified assessments.

The report says U.S. defense and intelligence agencies have expressed growing concern over Saudi Arabia’s expanding military cooperation with China, including Beijing’s assistance in developing the kingdom’s ballistic missile program and military infrastructure.

According to the report, the Pentagon recently circulated an intelligence assessment recommending that only U.S. and Saudi personnel be granted access to facilities where F-35 technology would be stored or maintained. The assessment reportedly highlights the need for strict security measures to prevent unauthorized access to the aircraft’s advanced systems.

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about the F-35’s stealth capabilities, radar-evading technology, sensors and electronic warfare systems, which are among the most closely guarded technologies in the U.S. military arsenal. Intelligence officials fear that Chinese access, direct or indirect—to Saudi military facilities could compromise those capabilities.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the United States’ closest security partners in the Middle East for decades and remains one of the largest buyers of U.S. weapons. However, Riyadh has simultaneously deepened defense ties with Beijing in recent years, purchasing Chinese ballistic missile systems and cooperating with China on missile production and related military projects.

The proposed F-35 deal has also generated concern in Israel, where officials have long emphasized preserving the country’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME) in the region. Israeli officials have previously opposed advanced U.S. arms sales that they believe could erode Israel’s technological superiority.

The debate over the sale comes as Washington seeks to strengthen security partnerships with Gulf allies while also limiting China’s influence in the Middle East. U.S. officials told The New York Times that intelligence concerns do not necessarily mean the deal will be blocked, but they could shape the security conditions attached to any future agreement.

The Pentagon and the White House have not publicly commented on the reported intelligence assessment, and Saudi officials have not responded publicly to the allegations about potential Chinese access to F-35-related technology.