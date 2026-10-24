US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at an official event.

US intelligence has found that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and beyond, with some lethal plots reportedly reaching advanced stages, Axios reported.

The warning was detailed in an October 23 memo addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, according to the report.

The memo said information about the alleged assassination plots should be shared with more US personnel who could be at risk. It did not identify specific targets, countries outside the Middle East or details of the alleged plans.

US officials said the intelligence concerns were among the reasons the State Department was reducing staffing at several American diplomatic missions amid fears of a wider regional conflict.

Earlier in the week, the State Department ordered family members and nonessential personnel to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran. On Friday, it also ordered staffing reductions at US embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan, a US official told Axios.

Officials also expressed concern that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could expand attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to other countries in the region.

The security concerns come amid the possibility of renewed US and Israeli military operations against Iran. President Donald Trump said at a rally in Florida on Friday that the United States could launch another operation against Iran or reach a deal with Tehran.

The intelligence memo did not provide further details about the alleged plots, and the reported findings have not been independently established in the information cited by Axios.