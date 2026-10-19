U.S. Secretary of State Meets with Central Asian Foreign Ministers.

The United States is seeking to expand its economic and strategic ties with Central Asia as competition over critical minerals, energy supplies and transport routes intensifies, while Iran remains an important geographic option for the region’s landlocked economies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 18 ahead of meetings with foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan under the C5+1 framework. More than 200 American business representatives are accompanying the visit, with trade, investment, critical minerals and security expected to feature in discussions.

The visit reflects Washington’s efforts to deepen commercial cooperation with a region that has substantial mineral and energy resources and lies between Russia, China and Iran. The C5+1 framework, established in 2015, provides a diplomatic platform for the United States and the five Central Asian countries to discuss shared economic and security priorities.

In an analysis published by Iran’s IRNA news agency, political analyst Qasem Bik Mohammad argues that the US push to expand its regional presence faces limits because Russia and China retain strong economic, geographic and political ties with Central Asian countries.

Critical minerals are a key part of Washington’s agenda. Central Asian countries possess deposits of uranium, chromium, antimony and other minerals used in industrial production, energy technologies and advanced manufacturing. The United States has previously pursued cooperation with regional governments to diversify mineral supply chains and attract investment.

Transport and energy corridors are another focus. Routes linking Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus could provide alternatives to routes crossing Russian territory. For Central Asian governments, developing multiple trade routes can widen access to markets and reduce dependence on any single transit country.

However, Russia remains influential through trade, migration, security ties and regional institutions, while China is a major economic partner and investor. The IRNA analysis argues that Washington is unlikely to displace either power entirely and that Central Asian governments prefer to maintain diversified foreign relations rather than align exclusively with one major power.

Russian, Chinese and Central Asian Presidents.

Iran’s geographic position is also central to the analysis. Because Central Asian countries are landlocked, access to Iranian ports and transport networks offers one potential route to international waters and markets. The analysis argues that pressure on regional governments to restrict ties with Iran could narrow their economic options and complicate efforts to diversify transit routes.

The broader question is whether the United States can turn its diplomatic outreach and business engagement into sustained investment while competing with established Russian and Chinese interests. For Central Asian countries, the challenge is to use growing international interest to secure economic opportunities without becoming overly dependent on a single power or route.