Head of Central Command General Frank Kenneth McKenzie told a press conference in Kabul that the US army has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and added to continue the strikes.

The CENTCOM commander was responding to journalists in former RS headquarter situated in the US embassy based in Kabul, Sunday.

The Taliban are trying to create a sense of inevitability which is wrong and their victory is not inevitable in Afghanistan, said McKenzie.

The top US commander affirmed that the US army will continue giving logistical support to Afghan Forces even post full withdrawal-August 31- but the support will be over the horizon.

US army’s recent airstrikes hit fighting positions of the Taliban and equipment in southern Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

McKenzie in his press conference on Sunday evening acknowledged the Afghan government to face tough days ahead and added that it will be clear in upcoming days and weeks whether ANDSF is able to defend the country from the Taliban.

He too denied the potential eruption of any civil war in Afghanistan.

The top US commander in Afghanistan talks about their aerial support to ANDSF at a time when the forces are busy fighting the Taliban in almost all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

In recent confrontations, the Taliban toppled two districts of eastern Kunar province but the Afghan forces have launched counterattacks.