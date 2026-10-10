US Imposes Sanctions on ICC Following Former Judge’s Nobel Peace Prize Win

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, extending Washington’s campaign against the institution and raising tensions with European allies over international justice and accountability for war crimes.

According to Reuters, the measures were announced hours after South African jurist Navi Pillay, a former ICC Appeals Chamber judge, won the Nobel Peace Prize. The ICC condemned the sanctions as an attack on the rule of law and urged its 125 member states to defend the court and its ability to operate independently.

The new measures go beyond earlier U.S. sanctions targeting individual ICC judges and prosecutors, potentially exposing companies that provide services to the court to penalties. The United States signed but never ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC in 2002 to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would prohibit transactions with what he described as a “rogue court,” arguing that the Trump administration would not allow the ICC to prosecute Americans. However, ICC officials have not taken steps toward the prosecutions of U.S. service members, border agents or elected leaders cited in Rubio’s statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department introduced an initial six-month grace period and exemptions covering certain activities, including telecommunications, software, pension payments and transactions involving detainees. Rubio said the sanctions could be adjusted if the court and its member states addressed Washington’s concerns.

Washington has repeatedly criticized the ICC over arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the court’s investigation into alleged crimes by U.S. personnel in Afghanistan. The ICC has said its Afghanistan investigation has been deprioritized.

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told Reuters that the sanctions were intended to undermine international rule of law and the work of an independent judicial institution. She said the court would continue its investigations and prosecutions.

European officials voiced support for the court. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the grace period offered an opportunity for dialogue, while warning that the bloc had options to ensure the ICC could continue its work. Belgium’s foreign minister called for the European Union to consider activating a blocking statute to protect the court from the effects of U.S. sanctions.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants against more than 70 people connected to major international conflicts, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu and figures associated with Hamas. It has also pursued cases involving former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee’s recognition of Pillay was explicitly framed as support for international tribunals at a time when judges and institutions of international law face political pressure. The committee said a system that holds war criminals accountable and delivers justice to victims is essential to a peaceful world.