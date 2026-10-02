US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran’s Auto, Rail Sectors and Foreign Suppliers

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran’s automotive and rail sectors, as well as international companies accused of supplying parts and other support to the industries.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measures on Thursday, October 1, as part of its “Operation Economic Outcast,” a broader campaign aimed at cutting off financial and industrial channels that Washington says support Iran’s war effort, missile development, cyber activities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Reuters, the latest sanctions target major Iranian companies including Iran Khodro Company, SAIPA and several rail operators. The measures also cover foreign suppliers and facilitators in countries including Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong.

The Treasury said Iran’s rail sector has become increasingly important to the country’s economy and logistics amid a U.S. maritime blockade that has sharply reduced Iranian oil exports. Washington said the automotive and rail industries represent important remaining sources of revenue and logistical capacity for Tehran.

The new measures come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of conflict and disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme. Reuters reported that the latest sanctions form part of a broader U.S. campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran.

Iran has repeatedly called for an end to U.S. sanctions and economic pressure. Tehran has also linked any progress toward a broader agreement with the lifting of sanctions, while Washington continues to demand concessions from Iran as part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.