A US House of Representatives committee has called for further criminal investigations into associates of Jeffrey Epstein, accusing government agencies, financial institutions and powerful individuals of enabling the convicted sex offender’s abuse for years.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee released the findings on Tuesday after a 15-month investigation examining the federal government’s handling of the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. The inquiry included 19 witness interviews and depositions, reviews of Justice Department documents and financial records, and materials obtained from Epstein’s estate.

The report urged the US Department of Justice to interview or re-interview key witnesses and investigate allegations involving two prominent men, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai. Both have denied allegations of sexual assault made by Sarah Kellen, a former Epstein assistant who testified before the committee.

Lawmakers also called for further questioning of Lesley Groff, another longtime Epstein assistant, over her possible knowledge of and role in facilitating his activities. The committee said her claims that she was unaware of Epstein’s sexual abuse warranted further scrutiny.

Committee Chairman James Comer said Epstein had operated with impunity through powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims.

The investigation found that federal authorities could have prevented further abuse if they had acted more decisively on allegations against Epstein in 2005. Instead, prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial non-prosecution agreement with him in 2007, allowing him to avoid federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state offences.

Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison but served approximately 13 months, with extensive work-release privileges that allowed him to leave custody regularly. The committee said the agreement and subsequent prosecutorial failures enabled his abuse to continue.

The report also criticised financial institutions, including American Express, for failing to respond adequately to suspicious transactions and activities that could have indicated human trafficking and immigration fraud. It said company representatives allowed Epstein to use dummy flight itineraries and refundable bookings to transport foreign women across international borders to his properties. The committee recommended that the US Treasury Department review whether financial institutions had met their obligations to report suspicious financial activities.

In addition, lawmakers recommended legislation to prevent the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence survivors of sexual abuse. The proposed Survivor’s Voice Protection Act would protect survivors and witnesses who speak about abuse, even if they had previously signed confidentiality agreements.

The report has also drawn criticism from Democrats on the committee. Representative Robert Garcia, the panel’s senior Democrat, described the investigation as incomplete and accused the Justice Department of withholding more than 2.5 million pages of records. Democrats have called for further scrutiny of the government’s handling of the case and the release of additional documents.

The report also said the committee found no documentary evidence implicating President Donald Trump in Epstein’s or Maxwell’s criminal activities. Trump has denied knowing about Epstein’s sexual abuse, although his past social relationship with the financier has remained a subject of public scrutiny.

Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for her role in recruiting and abusing underage girls, is serving a 20-year prison sentence.