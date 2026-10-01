US Homeland Security Says Errors Found in 40% of Afghan Asylum Cases

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General has found at least one vetting or documentation error in 40 percent of a sample of asylum files involving Afghans who entered the United States under Operation Allies Welcome following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Inspector General reviewed 678 files selected from 13,682 adjudicated asylum applications involving Afghan evacuees. The review identified 303 missed aliases, 23 files without required security-check results, 45 unresolved records and 115 other documentation errors.

According to the report, the pattern of errors created a risk that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services could miss opportunities to connect names provided by applicants with potentially adverse information in government databases. The report identified two cases involving potential terrorism-related inadmissibility issues in which required documentation or approval records were incomplete.

However, the report did not conclude that 40 percent of applicants were inadequately vetted or that any person was granted asylum because derogatory information had been missed. The Inspector General said it did not reassess asylum officers’ decisions or determine the actual effect of the identified errors. USCIS also said its quality-assurance reviews found that missed aliases did not change the outcome of cases in its own samples.

The review was partly prompted by concerns from USCIS employees that a September 2023 settlement in DHS, which required faster processing of Operation Allies Welcome asylum cases, could weaken the quality of vetting. The Inspector General, however, found no statistically significant increase in errors after the settlement.

The report said errors occurred across four areas: aliases, security checks, resolution of potential matches and documentation. Some errors involved missing paperwork or records that were available elsewhere in government systems, while others involved incomplete documentation of required screening steps.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow agreed with the Inspector General’s recommendations and said the errors occurred alongside broader screening and security safeguards. USCIS has since introduced or strengthened measures including additional vetting checks, guidance on identifying aliases and training for personnel responsible for security screening.

The findings come amid renewed scrutiny of the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome program, which brought tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States after the 2021 withdrawal. The program came under intensified political scrutiny after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States through OAW, was accused in November 2025 of shooting two National Guard members near the White House, killing one and seriously injuring another.

Following the shooting, the Trump administration temporarily halted asylum decisions and paused immigration processing involving Afghan nationals while it reviewed security and vetting procedures. The move triggered debate over the effectiveness of Afghan screening and its impact on thousands of Afghans who entered the United States after the withdrawal.

The Inspector General’s latest report focuses specifically on asylum adjudication files and should not be interpreted as an assessment of the entire vetting process used before Afghan evacuees entered the United States. Its recommendations are aimed at improving recordkeeping, screening procedures and supervisory controls within USCIS.