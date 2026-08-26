US Has No Immediate Plans for New Military Strikes on Iran: US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several foreign counterparts that Washington does not currently expect to launch new strikes against Iran, as the Trump administration shifts its focus toward economic and maritime pressure, Axios reported.

Citing a US official and another source familiar with the discussions, Axios reported that Rubio said the United States would, “for the time being,” avoid returning to major combat operations against Iran.

Rubio did not rule out military action if Iran launches an attack, according to Axios.

The reported shift comes as the Trump administration seeks to increase pressure on Tehran through new Treasury Department sanctions, a naval blockade and efforts to move larger quantities of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios reported that US officials believe the naval blockade and efforts to reopen shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are reducing Iran’s ability to use the strategic waterway as leverage over global energy markets.

The administration has also expanded economic measures against Iran. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the United States imposed additional sanctions targeting individuals, entities and vessels as Washington seeks to further isolate Tehran economically.

According to Axios, Rubio outlined four elements of the administration’s current approach during calls with foreign ministers: temporarily avoiding new military action against Iran, increasing economic pressure through sanctions and the naval blockade, moving as much oil as possible through the Strait of Hormuz, and maintaining the military option.

The reported shift follows nearly six months of conflict between the United States and Iran and comes amid diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. Pakistan has also been involved in efforts to facilitate communication between Washington and Tehran.

The reported change does not amount to a permanent end to US military operations. Rubio indicated that military action could resume if Iran attacks US forces, allies or other targets, according to Axios.