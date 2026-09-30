US Forces Withdraw From Iraq After Two Decades

The United States has completed the withdrawal of its remaining forces from Iraq, ending more than two decades of military presence in the country and raising questions about the future balance of power and security.

Reuters reported that the departure, completed under a 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad, is being celebrated by Iran and its allies as a victory. Iraqi security experts and officials, however, warned that the withdrawal could strengthen Iran-backed armed groups and create space for the Islamic State to rebuild.

The U.S. invasion of Iraq began in 2003 and led to years of counterinsurgency operations before American combat forces withdrew in 2011. U.S. troops returned in 2014 at Baghdad’s request to help Iraqi forces fight the Islamic State after the group seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.

The withdrawal has been welcomed by Iran-aligned Iraqi militias, which have described the departure as a victory for Iraqi sovereignty. At the same time, some Iraqi officials and security figures have expressed concern that the country may not yet be fully prepared to manage all security responsibilities without U.S. military support.

The Islamic State no longer controls territory in Iraq on the scale it once did, but the group maintains sleeper cells. Reuters reported that U.S. forces had provided intelligence and surveillance capabilities that supported Iraqi counterterrorism operations, raising concerns about how the security transition could affect efforts against the group.

The withdrawal also comes as Iraq faces a more complicated regional security environment. U.S. forces have been involved in attacks and counterattacks linked to the wider U.S.-Iran conflict, while Iran-backed armed groups retain significant political and military influence inside Iraq.

Washington and Baghdad are expected to maintain economic and security cooperation after the military withdrawal, while Iraqi forces assume primary responsibility for national security. The transition will test Baghdad’s ability to maintain security, manage armed groups and balance its relationships with both the United States and Iran.