The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic control operations and forced airlines to suspend departures across the country.

Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, that the FAA ordered all departing flights to remain grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns following communications problems at air traffic control facilities. The agency said incoming international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the disruption affected all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which coordinate aircraft movements between airports. He said FAA technicians were investigating the problem.

The FAA later announced that the temporary telecommunications outage had been addressed sufficiently to allow departures to resume. However, airlines warned that delays and cancellations would continue as they worked to restore normal schedules.

The disruption affected thousands of flights across the United States, leaving passengers stranded at major airports and disrupting airline operations. Flight-tracking data showed widespread delays and cancellations as aircraft and flight crews were displaced from their scheduled positions.

According to the Associated Press, at least 827 flights had been diverted by early Friday evening, while approximately 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to depart after 4 p.m. The disruption also affected international travel, with some overseas flights handled individually and certain international departures suspended.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that the incident was caused by a cyberattack. He described it as a telecommunications outage and said authorities were investigating its underlying cause.

The incident also prompted questions about a possible connection with the FAA’s recently introduced artificial intelligence-based air traffic management system, known as SMART. However, officials had not established any link between the system and the communications failure. The system’s provider also said it had no indication that its technology caused the disruption.

The nationwide ground stop renewed concerns about the reliability of the country’s ageing air traffic control infrastructure. The US government has been working to modernise the system, with Congress previously approving billions of dollars for improvements to aviation communications and technology.

The last comparable nationwide halt to US flight departures occurred in January 2023, when an FAA computer system failure disrupted the distribution of safety notices to pilots. That incident also caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

Although Friday’s ground stop was lifted, the disruption continued to affect air travel on Saturday as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews and clear the resulting backlog.