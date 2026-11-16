More than 11,500 US flights were cancelled or delayed Sunday as a technical failure continued disrupting air travel for a third day.

According to Reuters on November 15, FlightAware recorded approximately 2,100 cancellations and 9,400 delays across the United States. The disruption continued despite efforts by airlines and federal authorities to restore normal operations. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he expected flights to return fully to normal by Monday.

The disruption began Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop, halting nearly all departing flights for almost five hours. It was the longest nationwide suspension of US air travel since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Saturday had also seen significant disruption, with airlines cancelling nearly 6,700 flights and delaying more than 9,100, according to Reuters.

Duffy told ABC’s This Week programme that investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack or deliberate sabotage, although the underlying cause of the failure remained unknown.

Router Problems Trigger Nationwide Disruption

US officials traced the technical problems to network equipment installed by L3Harris, an FAA contractor responsible for maintaining parts of the air traffic control communications system.

Duffy said replacing a router at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, triggered problems with another recently replaced router in Amarillo, Texas. The second device began transmitting excessive amounts of data, overwhelming communications equipment at air traffic control centres across the country.

The FAA disabled the affected equipment and approximately 60 similar routers to prevent further disruption. However, officials have yet to establish why the maintenance work triggered the network failure despite similar operations having been performed thousands of times previously.

Airlines continued struggling to restore their schedules. JetBlue cancelled approximately 28 percent of its flights on Sunday, while American Airlines cancelled 20 percent. United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines reported cancellation rates of between three and five percent.

Ageing Infrastructure Raises Modernisation Concerns

The disruption has renewed concerns about the condition of America’s ageing air traffic control infrastructure, which has faced repeated equipment and communications failures, alongside a shortage of several thousand air traffic controllers.

Duffy said the routers involved in the latest incident were purchased in 2001 and had become obsolete by 2006.

Following the disruption, he increased his request for modernising the air traffic control system from $30 billion to $50 billion, arguing that outdated equipment must be replaced.

President Donald Trump also called on Congress to approve additional funding, saying the modernisation programme should be completed as a comprehensive project rather than through gradual upgrades.

However, Democratic lawmakers Rick Larsen and André Carson questioned the request, noting that approximately $11 billion of the $12.5 billion approved by Congress in 2025 remained unspent.

Duffy responded that the previously allocated funding was earmarked for specific upgrades and did not cover new software needed to manage US airspace.

The incident has intensified debate over the reliability of America’s aviation infrastructure and the scale of investment needed to prevent further nationwide disruptions.