US Extends Qatar Camp Housing More Than 1,000 Afghan Allies for Nine Months

The United States will extend the operation of Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar for another nine months, delaying the planned closure of a facility housing more than 1,000 Afghans who supported the U.S. war effort or are family members of American service members, the Associated Press reported, citing U.S. officials.

Two U.S. officials told AP that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to approve the extension. The camp had been scheduled to close on Wednesday, September 30, leaving its Afghan residents facing uncertainty over their future destination.

About 1,039 Afghan allies and family members are currently at the camp, according to AfghanEvac, which has tracked the population. The organization says about 752 residents are women and children, while around 150 are immediate family members of active-duty or recently separated U.S. service members.

Many of the Afghan residents were evacuated after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and had worked with U.S. forces, including as interpreters and in other supporting roles. AfghanEvac says the residents were vetted before being transported to Qatar and had been expected to continue through relocation pathways to the United States.

The nine-month extension does not resolve the residents’ long-term status or guarantee admission to the United States. AP reported that the administration has been seeking third countries willing to accept some of the Afghans, while no final destination plan has been announced. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has previously been reported as one of the countries considered for possible third-country transfers.

The Trump administration suspended the broader Afghan refugee resettlement program after returning to office, significantly limiting pathways for Afghans awaiting relocation. AfghanEvac says only a small number of Afghans have entered the United States through refugee admissions since the administration’s policy changes.

Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, welcomed the extension as temporary relief for residents who had faced the possibility of the camp closing without a clear destination. He has also called for a permanent solution rather than keeping Afghan families in temporary accommodation for additional months.

The U.S. State Department has said it is working toward a safe resolution for the residents while discussions over relocation continue. For the Afghans remaining at Camp As Sayliyah, however, the extension primarily postpones the closure deadline while leaving the central question, where they will ultimately be allowed to live unresolved.