US Deports 12 Afghan Refugees to Central African Republic

The United States deported dozens of refugees, including 12 Afghan nationals, to the Central African Republic on Saturday, despite concerns that some of the Afghans face serious threats from the Taliban if returned to Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the group was flown to Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, as part of a transfer to a third country. The deportees also included eight Iranian nationals and several refugees from Nepal and Nicaragua.

Among the Afghans was a man in his early 20s whose family has longstanding ties to the US military mission in Afghanistan. His lawyers said a US federal judge had previously blocked his deportation to Afghanistan because he faced a credible risk of persecution and retaliation by the Taliban.

Court documents obtained by the Associated Press state that the man’s family had received repeated Taliban threats because his brothers worked alongside US forces in Afghanistan. One brother now lives in the United States after serving in the former Afghanistan National Army, while another, a US-trained pilot, was killed by the Taliban after the group’s return to power in 2021.

Alma David, one of the refugee’s attorneys, said the court order prohibited his removal to Afghanistan because of the documented risks he faced there. Instead of returning him to Afghanistan, US authorities transferred him to a third country along with the other refugees.

The deportation comes as the United States continues to tighten immigration enforcement while using third-country transfers for some migrants and refugees whose removal to their home countries has been delayed or blocked by legal rulings.

The case has drawn criticism from refugee advocates, who argue that transferring vulnerable Afghan refugees to countries with limited protection systems raises serious humanitarian concerns. Rights groups have also warned that Afghans linked to the former US-backed government or military remain at risk of persecution if ultimately returned to Afghanistan.