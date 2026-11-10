Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have launched an effort to restore deportation protections for Afghan nationals, seeking to force a vote on legislation that would reinstate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) through July 2029.

According to NBC News, the renewed congressional push comes amid concerns over the Trump administration’s efforts to deport Afghan nationals, including plans to send some immigrants and asylum-seekers to Pakistan before returning them to Afghanistan. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the proposed deportations, adding to pressure on lawmakers to secure protection for Afghans facing removal.

The effort is being led by Reps. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger, and Sam Liccardo, a California Democrat. They filed a discharge petition on November 9 to bypass Republican House leadership and bring the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026 to the House floor. The petition requires 218 signatures to force a vote.

The proposed legislation, introduced in July, would restore TPS eligibility for Afghan nationals until July 1, 2029. The programme allows eligible people from countries designated unsafe to live and work legally in the United States, generally for an 18-month period that can be extended.

The Trump administration terminated Afghanistan’s TPS designation in May 2025, reversing a protection introduced under the Biden administration in 2022. The administration argued that security conditions and economic stability in Afghanistan had improved sufficiently to allow nationals to return.

Crow said Afghan partners had risked their lives to protect American service members and argued that the United States should not abandon those who had supported its military mission. Liccardo similarly warned that deportation could expose Afghans to the Taliban, saying the country had made a commitment to those who assisted US forces.

The petition had secured 21 signatures, including 20 Democrats and one Republican, Don Bacon of Nebraska, according to the House Clerk’s records on November 9. However, it remains well short of the 218 signatures required to advance the measure.

The legislation has bipartisan backing. Its original co-sponsors include Republicans María Elvira Salazar of Florida and Don Bacon, alongside Democrat Bill Keating of Massachusetts. The measure has also received support from more than 50 organizations, including veterans’ groups and Amnesty International USA, according to the lawmakers’ announcement.

If the petition reaches the required threshold, House Republican leaders would be required to bring forward the procedural resolution allowing consideration of the Afghanistan TPS Act. The legislation would then need majority support in the House to pass. Its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain, where a separate version introduced in August has also been referred to committee.

The effort comes as immigration restrictions and uncertainty over deportation plans have intensified concerns among Afghan nationals living in the United States. The temporary court order blocking deportations to Afghanistan or Pakistan expired on November 7, and the latest congressional initiative represents a separate legislative effort to provide longer-term protection.