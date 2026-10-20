US Delays Patriot Missile Transfers to Ukraine.

The Trump administration has delayed approval for transferring Patriot air-defence interceptor missiles to Ukraine, raising concerns over Kyiv’s ability to counter Russian attacks as relations between Washington and Kyiv deteriorate.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the transfers include missiles held by countries supporting Ukraine. Because the interceptors are manufactured in the United States, their transfer to another country requires Washington’s approval, including authorisation from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Officials familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Hegseth had neither formally rejected the transfers nor completed the steps required to approve them. The report did not indicate that all US military assistance to Ukraine had been halted.

Ukraine is facing an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors as Russia continues launching missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. A Ukrainian official told the Washington Post that only a couple of interceptors remained in the country’s stockpile, highlighting the urgency of additional supplies.

The shortage comes amid heavy demand for air-defence missiles in multiple conflicts, including the US war with Iran. The Washington Post has reported that extensive use of Patriot and other interceptor missiles has placed significant pressure on supplies in the United States and internationally. Production of new missiles can take years, limiting how quickly depleted stockpiles can be replenished.

The delay also coincides with renewed friction between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky has criticised recent US decisions affecting military support and warned that delays in supplying air-defence weapons could leave Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian strikes.

Concerns have also grown over Ukraine’s access to US-linked intelligence and satellite communications. Ukrainian officials have reported disruptions to advance warnings of Russian missile attacks and restrictions affecting Starshield, the military satellite communications service operated by SpaceX for the US government. These developments have fuelled concern in Kyiv about the reliability of American support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said intelligence sharing with Ukraine has not been stopped, describing a reported disruption to warning systems as a software problem. Ukrainian officials, however, have raised concerns after the country failed to receive expected advance warnings of some Russian attacks.

The Patriot system is particularly important to Ukraine because its interceptors can engage certain ballistic missiles that are difficult for other air-defence systems to stop. A shortage of these missiles could therefore leave some areas more exposed, especially during large-scale Russian attacks involving multiple types of weapons.