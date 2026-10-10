US Congressman Calls Trump’s Iran War a Failure, Urges Negotiated End

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

U.S. Representative Adam Smith has criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to wage war against Iran, calling the conflict disastrous and arguing that Washington has failed to achieve its strategic objectives despite months of fighting.

Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a post on X on Friday, October 9, that the war had killed at least 19 U.S. service members and left more than 800 others wounded. He also said the conflict had cost American taxpayers more than $40 billion.

The congressman said the war had killed and injured thousands of civilians, driven up gasoline prices and increased living costs for American families, while contributing to greater instability across the Middle East. These figures and assessments were presented by Smith as part of his criticism of the administration’s handling of the conflict.

Smith argued that after more than seven months of fighting, the United States had failed to achieve its strategic goals. In an earlier statement marking six months of the war, he said the administration had not met its stated objectives concerning Iran’s missile programme, nuclear capabilities, regional allies and political leadership.

He called for a negotiated agreement, saying a diplomatic settlement was the only logical way to end the conflict. Smith’s position reflects growing scrutiny among some U.S. lawmakers over the war’s financial cost, military casualties and wider economic consequences.

The financial burden has continued to rise. On September 3, the Associated Press reported that the estimated cost of the U.S.-led war had reached $43.6 billion, citing updated U.S. military estimates. The report also noted mounting casualties and concerns about depleted stocks of key missile-defence interceptors.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to express confidence that the conflict can be resolved soon. His administration has also shifted toward economic pressure and a naval blockade as it seeks to force Tehran back to negotiations, although the future course of the conflict remains uncertain.

The war began on February 28, 2026, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran. Subsequent Iranian attacks and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have added to regional security concerns and placed further pressure on global energy markets.