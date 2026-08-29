US Congress Extends Afghanistan War Commission’s Mandate by One Year

The US Congress has extended the mandate of the Afghanistan War Commission for another year, giving the bipartisan panel more time to complete its independent review of the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Thursday, the commission’s co-chairs, Shamila Chaudhary and Colin Jackson, said the one-year extension will allow the panel to continue its comprehensive assessment of America’s longest war.

According to the statement, the extension was approved by both chambers of Congress with support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, reflecting bipartisan backing for the commission’s work.

The commission said the additional time is necessary to complete a thorough, independent and evidence-based review of the decisions, policies and events that shaped the US war in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021.

Chaudhary and Jackson said the commission’s findings are intended to help future American leaders draw lessons from the conflict and improve decision-making on future military engagements.

The Afghanistan War Commission was established by the US Congress in 2021 to conduct an independent review of the two-decade conflict, including the military campaign, diplomatic efforts, development programs and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The commission has held public hearings and interviewed former US military officials, diplomats, policymakers and experts as part of its investigation into the war and the 2021 withdrawal.

Its final report is expected to examine strategic decisions made across multiple US administrations and provide recommendations for future US national security and foreign policy.