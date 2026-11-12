US, China Discuss Possible Trilateral Summit With Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, February 12, 2026. (AFP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the United States, China and Russia, with a focus on advancing peace and nuclear disarmament.

According to Reuters, the two diplomats spoke by telephone on Wednesday, November 11, as Washington and Beijing prepare for upcoming high-level diplomatic engagements. The US State Department said both sides emphasized the importance of meaningful discussions between national leaders to advance peace and denuclearization, including at a potential trilateral meeting with Russia.

The conversation comes as US President Donald Trump prepares to travel to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Florida next month to attend the G20 summit. Rubio said earlier that preparations were underway for a possible meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC gathering.

Trump has also expressed interest in meeting Xi and Putin to discuss nuclear disarmament and efforts to end the war in Iran. However, Beijing has previously shown reluctance to participate in trilateral nuclear arms-control negotiations, arguing that China’s nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the United States and Russia.

China’s Foreign Ministry described the Rubio-Wang conversation as positive and constructive, saying the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation ahead of the upcoming international summits. However, Beijing’s account did not mention a potential trilateral meeting with Russia or discussions on nuclear disarmament.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could also feature in discussions among the three leaders, particularly efforts to secure a ceasefire and explore a possible diplomatic settlement.

A potential meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin could provide an opportunity to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, although major differences over security guarantees, territorial control and the future of Ukraine remain unresolved.