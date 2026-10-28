The United States has called for an immediate end to restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, saying decades of progress in their participation in peace and security have been reversed.

Tammy Bruce, the US deputy representative to the United Nations, made the remarks on Tuesday, October 27, condemning restrictions on women’s and girls’ access to education and employment as unacceptable.

Bruce said that over the past five years, the authorities in Afghanistan had reversed decades of progress in women’s participation in peace and security. She called for the restrictions to be lifted immediately.

The US official said Washington remained committed to defending the human rights of Afghan women and girls and promoting their economic empowerment. She added that this commitment included supporting their participation in social, civil, political and economic life.

Bruce also stressed the importance of efforts to prevent violence against women and girls and protect those affected by it. She highlighted the particular need to support women and girls during armed conflicts and natural disasters, especially survivors of sexual violence.

She described the United States as the largest single donor to the humanitarian system and urged UN member states to translate their commitments to women’s rights into concrete action.

UN warns of worsening conditions

The remarks come amid continued international concern over restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

According to the United Nations, women and girls face extensive restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement and participation in public life. Girls remain barred from secondary and higher education, while women face significant barriers to working and accessing public services.

International officials and rights advocates have repeatedly called for restrictions to be lifted, arguing that women’s access to education, employment and public life is essential to Afghanistan’s future.

Bruce urged UN member states to match their stated support for women’s rights with practical measures, including stronger protection against violence and support for women and girls affected by humanitarian crises.