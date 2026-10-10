US Calls China’s Maritime Activity Near Taiwan ‘Deeply Destabilising’

The United States has condemned China’s growing maritime activity off Taiwan’s east coast as “deeply destabilising,” warning that the operations risk escalating regional tensions, following the reported sighting of a Chinese maritime militia vessel in the area in August.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Beijing’s actions were increasing tensions and undermining efforts to resolve cross-strait disputes peacefully. Washington urged China to end its pressure on Taiwan and engage in meaningful dialogue with the island’s democratically elected authorities.

The U.S. statement followed a Reuters report that a vessel identified by Taiwan-based aviation company APEX Aviation as the Chinese fishing boat Minfudingyu 07902 was spotted off Taiwan’s eastern coast in mid-August. The vessel was reportedly operating alongside a Chinese coast guard cutter and a research vessel, marking the first known sighting of a Chinese maritime militia boat in those waters.

China has increased its activity off Taiwan’s east coast since June, including regular coast guard patrols. Taiwanese officials believe the overlapping use of military, paramilitary and civilian vessels could form part of preparations for a potential maritime blockade, although the reported vessel’s presence does not by itself establish such an intention.

Taiwan considers its eastern maritime approaches strategically important because they could serve as supply routes for assistance from international partners during a blockade or conflict. Taiwan’s Coast Guard said the Chinese vessels involved in the August incident remained outside restricted waters and that authorities monitored their movements.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest U.S. statement, according to Reuters.

The United States remains Taiwan’s most important international security partner, although President Donald Trump has yet to approve a proposed $14 billion arms-sale package for the island. In June, Britain, France, Germany and the United States also expressed concern about Chinese maritime activity east of Taiwan, citing potential risks to regional stability and freedom of navigation.