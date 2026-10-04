US: At Least 2 Killed in Shooting at LA Strip Mall Party

Two people were killed in a shooting during a large private party at an event venue in a shopping complex near California State University, Northridge, on Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police responded to the Artist Lounge on the second floor of a strip mall on the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a large, noisy party. Officers had contacted organizers and asked them to end the event when they heard multiple gunshots and saw people fleeing the venue.

Officers entered the venue and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victims were believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Authorities were also investigating a report of a possible third victim, although police had not located another injured person as of Saturday morning. No additional injuries had been confirmed, according to the latest reports.

The private party had been promoted on social media, and more than 100 attendees were evacuated from the venue as police secured the scene and began collecting evidence. Some attendees were temporarily detained for questioning, according to local reports, but the LAPD said no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Police are searching for a male suspect and have not established a motive for the shooting. Investigators are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses as they work to determine what led to the gunfire.

The shooting occurred less than a mile from the Cal State Northridge campus and prompted a major police response in the surrounding area. The investigation remains ongoing.