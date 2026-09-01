US Army Secretary Submits Resignation to White House Amid Rift With Pentagon Chief

Dan Driscoll, the US Army Secretary, has submitted his resignation to the White House after months of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Driscoll, who is considered a close ally of Vice President JD Vance, has become the latest senior Pentagon official to leave or be pushed out during Hegseth’s tenure at the Defense Department. Sources told Reuters the resignation followed growing disagreements over the direction of Army leadership and military reforms.

Reuters reported that it is not yet clear whether the White House has accepted Driscoll’s resignation. Neither the Pentagon nor the White House has officially confirmed his departure.

According to one source, Driscoll had raised concerns with the Trump administration about the Army’s modernization program and combat readiness. He reportedly believed Hegseth had undermined those reforms by dismissing senior generals responsible for implementing them.

The dispute is said to have intensified after the removal of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and the blocking of promotions for several senior military commanders, moves that fueled internal divisions within the Pentagon.

The resignation comes as the United States remains engaged in a military conflict with Iran, with thousands of American troops deployed across the Middle East and heightened concerns over regional security.

Driscoll has served as US Army Secretary since February 2025 and has been a leading advocate for reforming military procurement, reducing the Army’s reliance on major defense contractors, and accelerating modernization efforts. He also previously participated in Trump administration diplomatic discussions related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In its response, the White House praised Driscoll’s service but did not confirm or deny whether his resignation had been accepted. Officials described him as an effective leader who helped strengthen Army readiness and supported key military and diplomatic initiatives.