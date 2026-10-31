Patriot missile launchers acquired from the US are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on February 6, 2023. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

The United States has approved a proposed $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot air-defence interceptor missiles to Ukraine, as Kyiv seeks to replenish supplies amid intensified Russian attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure.

The US State Department announced the approval on Friday, October 30, saying the purchase would be funded by Canada, Germany and Norway through the US JUMPSTART programme, alongside Ukrainian funds backed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan. No US government funding will be used for the purchase, according to the Associated Press.

The proposed package includes 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors, spare parts and related logistical and programme support. Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor. The sale remains subject to congressional review, and the State Department’s notification did not specify a delivery schedule.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Kyiv had been waiting nearly a month for Washington to approve critical missile supplies. He has repeatedly urged the United States to accelerate deliveries before winter, as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure, Reuters reported.

The delay added to tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Reuters reported that the dispute followed US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries and his announcement of a diesel fuel deal involving Russia. Zelensky had also accused the Pentagon of holding up missiles purchased by partner countries.

The Patriot system is designed to intercept incoming aircraft and missiles, including ballistic missiles. Ukraine has relied on the system to defend against Russian aerial attacks and has repeatedly called on its partners to provide more interceptors.

US Moves to Expand Patriot Production

The proposed sale comes as the United States and its allies face growing demand for air-defence weapons and concerns about the availability of missile stocks.

In July, the US government awarded Lockheed Martin a multiyear contract that brought the total value of its Patriot PAC-3 MSE production agreement to $58.62 billion. The company said the contract would help it triple production capacity by the end of 2030. It also plans to increase employment at its Camden, Arkansas, facility by 50 percent, from about 1,200 to 1,850 workers.

Lockheed Martin has said it aims to raise annual production of Patriot interceptors to 2,000. However, expanding production will take time, while demand from the United States and partner countries remains high. The Financial Times reported that deliveries under the newly approved sale could take years, underscoring the gap between Ukraine’s immediate needs and the time required to increase supplies.

The approval gives Kyiv a further route to obtain US-made interceptors, but it does not mean the missiles will arrive immediately. Zelensky has continued to press Washington and other allies to speed up deliveries and help Ukraine strengthen its air defences before winter.