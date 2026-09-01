US Approves $800 Million Military Helicopter Sale to Iraq

The United States has approved an $800 million military sale of Bell helicopters and related equipment to Iraq, a move aimed at strengthening Iraq’s air mobility, reconnaissance and combat capabilities under the two countries’ ongoing defense partnership.

The US State Department announced on Tuesday that it had authorized the proposed sale, with Bell Textron, the Texas-based aerospace company, serving as the principal contractor. The package includes Bell 412EPX and Bell 407M helicopters, along with weapons, spare parts, training and logistical support.

According to the State Department, the helicopters are intended to enhance Iraq’s ability to conduct troop and cargo transport, reconnaissance missions, medical evacuations, border security operations, and air-to-ground targeting. The aircraft can also be configured for light attack and armed support missions.

Washington said the proposed sale is designed to improve Iraq’s security capabilities while supporting the country’s efforts to defend its territory and combat regional security threats. US officials added that the deal is consistent with American foreign policy and national security objectives in the Middle East.

The approval comes as US-Iraq defense cooperation continues despite growing regional tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran and the presence of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. The United States still maintains military personnel in Iraq as part of security cooperation and training missions.

The proposed sale must still complete the US congressional notification process, a standard requirement for major foreign military sales before the deal can be finalized.