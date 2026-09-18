US Approves $24.3 Billion F-35 Fighter Jet Deal for Saudi Arabia

Photo/Reuters/Eva Marie Uzcategui

The United States has approved the potential sale of 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth $24.3 billion, marking a major shift in U.S. defense policy and the kingdom’s biggest fighter jet purchase since regional tensions escalated during the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The U.S. State Department said the proposed Foreign Military Sale includes 48 F-35 fighter aircraft, 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, communications systems, spare parts, training, logistics support, and other military equipment. The package has been formally notified to the U.S. Congress, which must review the sale before it can proceed.

Saudi Arabia has sought to acquire the fifth-generation stealth aircraft for years as part of its military modernization strategy under Vision 2030. If completed, the deal would make Saudi Arabia the first Arab country to operate the F-35, the most advanced fighter aircraft currently exported by the United States.

The approval comes as Saudi Arabia has been drawn deeper into regional conflict, facing repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces and heightened security threats following renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. Washington has increasingly strengthened military cooperation with Riyadh amid the deteriorating security environment in the Gulf.

Israel’s long-standing concerns

The proposed sale has also revived concerns in Israel, which is currently the only country in the Middle East operating the F-35. Israeli officials have long argued that supplying the stealth aircraft to Arab states could erode Israel’s longstanding qualitative military edge, a principle that has shaped U.S. arms policy in the region for decades.

In its notification to Congress, however, the U.S. State Department said the proposed sale “will not alter the military balance in the region” and argued that it supports U.S. foreign policy by strengthening the defense capabilities of a key Gulf partner.

Although the State Department has approved the transaction, the deal is not yet final. U.S. lawmakers can review and potentially challenge the sale during the congressional notification period, as major foreign military sales require congressional oversight.

The Trump administration has prioritized expanding defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including a broader defense partnership announced in 2025.